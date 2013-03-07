Mar 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday (March 06).
Borrower AT&T INC
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2023
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.79
Yield 2.524 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107.4bp
Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
ISIN XS0903433513
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date December 17, 2032
Coupon 3.55 pct
Reoffer price 99.667
Yield 3.573 pct
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 142.7bp
Over the 5.5 pct February 2031 DBR
Notes The issue size will total 1.4 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0866310088
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date March 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
