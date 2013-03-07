March 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date July 19, 2018

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.278

Yield 4.032 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

