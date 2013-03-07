Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Koninklijke KPN N.V.
(KPN)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.1 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 6.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.478
Spread 520.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0903872355
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date March 14, 2073
Coupon 6.875 pct pct
Reoffer price 99.326
Spread 550.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0903872603
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date March 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,
JPMorgan, BNP paribas, RBS, Barclays & Societe Generale
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing NYSE Euronext Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)