Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 175 million sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2017
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 114.079
Spread 44 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT
Payment Date March 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan,
Royal Bank of Scotland & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0434040167
