March 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 2, 2024

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 102.150

Payment Date April 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Switzerland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 270 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0209091021

ISIN CH0188927450

