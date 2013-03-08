March 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million rand

Maturity Date June 1, 2016

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 107.249

Payment Date March 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct ( 1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.55 billion rand

when fungible

ISIN XS0220420763

Data supplied by International Insider.