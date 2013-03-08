March 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB (PUBL)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 15, 2014
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 20bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 20bp
Payment Date March 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0904789400
Data supplied by International Insider.