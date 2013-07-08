Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 10, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor flat
Issue price 99.92
Reoffer price 99.92
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 4bp
Payment Date July 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Hypo
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000DHY4036
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.53 per share to shareholders for 2016
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to launch freight sector initiatives via video conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind