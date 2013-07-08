July 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kering (formerly known as PPR)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2020

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.848

Yield 2.524 pct

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 148.1bp

over the 3.005 pct July 2020 DBR

Payment Date July 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, CA CIB, Commerzbank, Natixis, RBS &

SG CIB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011535764

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.