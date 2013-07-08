Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 98.902
Payment Date July 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 450 million
Sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0893356120
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
