BRIEF-Hvidbjerg Bank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 14.7 million
* 2016 pre-tax profit 14.7 million Danish crowns ($2.1 million) versus 14.0 million crowns year ago
* India's 3-month CD rate rose 1 basis point (bp) to 7.85 percent, while the one-year CD rate was up 2 basis points at 8.23 percent. * The rise in short-term rates comes as bankers cite discussions with the finance minister about easing current rules that mandate that only up to 15 percent of total deposits can be raised through bulk deposits or CDs. * India's CD rates could rise by 100 bps at the end of the quarter should the government relax the cap, as more banks would likely raise deposits via CDs and bulk deposits by offering higher rates. * The government had imposed the restrictions when liquidity was tight, but now that repo borrowings have eased, the need for caps has also been reduced, say bankers. * The easing is expected to be notified as early as this month, say bankers. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* HCI Group announces pricing of $125 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds details, updates shares)