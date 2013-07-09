July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 100.574

Payment Date July 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 425 million

sterling when fungible

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue