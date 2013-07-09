July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower John Deere Bank SA

Guarantor John Deere Capital Corp

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2018

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 99.971

Reoffer price 99.971

Yield 1.506 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & HSBC

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0953182317

