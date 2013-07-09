July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services PLC

Guarantor Santander UK PLC

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2020

Coupon 2.625

Reoffer price 99.899

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 163.7bp

over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR

Payment Date July 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Natixis, RBS, Santander GBM &

UBS Investment Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0953219416

