UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd.
Guarantor Fiat S.p.A
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2019
Coupon 6.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 541 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 597bp
over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date October 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, CMZ, Goldman Sachs,
Natixis, SG CIB & Unicredit
Ratings B1 (Moody's), BB- (S&P),
BB- (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS0953215349
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources