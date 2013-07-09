July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd.

Guarantor Fiat S.p.A

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2019

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 541 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 597bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date October 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, CMZ, Goldman Sachs,

Natixis, SG CIB & Unicredit

Ratings B1 (Moody's), BB- (S&P),

BB- (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS0953215349

