July 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Issuer Russian Standard Finance S.A

Borrower JSC Russian Standard Bank

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date January 17, 2024

Coupon 11.5 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 966 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's), B+ (S&P),

B+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0953323317

