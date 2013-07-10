July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Mitsubishi Corp

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date July 18, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.488

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct June 30, 2018 UST

Payment Date July 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.