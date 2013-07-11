BRIEF-Major Development PCL says FY net profit 411.8 mln baht
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen(Helaba)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 26, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.471
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 48.7bp
Over the 0.25 pct april 2018 OBL 166
Payment Date July 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Commerzbank, Danske Bank,
DZ Bank, Helaba & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total to 1.0 bln
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0946694055
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.