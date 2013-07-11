BRIEF-P2P Financial faces delisting warning risks due to expected losses for 2nd straight year
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower SPI Electricity & Gas Australia Holdings
Pty Ltd (SP Ausnet)
Guarantor SPI Networks (Gas) Pty Ltd, SPI Networks Pty Ltd,
SPI Electricity Pty Ltd, SPI PowerNet
Pty Ltd & SPI Australia Finance Pty Ltd
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 24, 2020
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.663
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 146.5bp
over the 3.0 pct July 04, 2020 DBR
Payment Date July 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, RBS, HSBC & Musi
Ratings A1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Singapore & ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0953783239
Data supplied by International Insider.
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.
* Signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Everbright Bank - Hangzhou Branch (Everbright Hangzhou)