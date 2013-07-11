July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower SPI Electricity & Gas Australia Holdings

Pty Ltd (SP Ausnet)

Guarantor SPI Networks (Gas) Pty Ltd, SPI Networks Pty Ltd,

SPI Electricity Pty Ltd, SPI PowerNet

Pty Ltd & SPI Australia Finance Pty Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 24, 2020

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.663

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 146.5bp

over the 3.0 pct July 04, 2020 DBR

Payment Date July 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, RBS, HSBC & Musi

Ratings A1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Singapore & ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0953783239

