July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date July 03, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp

Issue price 100.002

Reoffer price 100.002

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp

Payment Date July 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 350 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0949029242

Data supplied by International Insider.