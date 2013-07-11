July 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.798

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63.2 bp

Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date July 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BOFAML, CA CIB, DZ & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN LU0953782009

