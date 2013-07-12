July 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower WGZ Bank Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date July 17, 2023

Coupon 2.11 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.11 pct

Payment Date July 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ bank

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ7JF0

