BRIEF-Kuwait's Amar Finance and Leasing FY loss widens
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
July 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower WGZ Bank Westdeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date July 17, 2023
Coupon 2.11 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.11 pct
Payment Date July 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WGZ bank
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000WGZ7JF0
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.