July 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower CNP Assurances SA

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.875 pct

Payment Date July 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, Natixis &

Societe Generale

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011538461

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.