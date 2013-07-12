July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date July 19, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp

Reoffer price 99.849

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 35bp

Payment Date July 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & NAB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

