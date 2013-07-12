BRIEF-Kuwait's Amar Finance and Leasing FY loss widens
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date July 19, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp
Reoffer price 99.849
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 35bp
Payment Date July 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & NAB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.