BRIEF-BUPA says full-year profit up 10% to 700.7 million pounds
* Bupa says underlying full-year profit before taxation up 10% to 700.7 million pounds
July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower United Overseas Bank Ltd
Issue Amount S$850 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.9 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 4.9 pct
Payment Date July 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UOB, ANZ, HSBC, Nomura, Standard
Chartered Bank & UBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Bupa says underlying full-year profit before taxation up 10% to 700.7 million pounds
* Gross written premiums up by 25% to £769.0m (2015: £614.9m)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 4 million dinars versus 2.9 million dinars year ago