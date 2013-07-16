UPDATE 1-Aluminium producers seek 42 pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers-sources
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
SEOUL, July 16 South Korea's POSCO is considering pulling out of a steel mill project in India's Karnataka state because of opposition from residents and political instability, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We are in internal talks to quit the Karnataka project because protests by local residents make it difficult for us to acquire land," the source with knowledge of the matter said, asking not be named because the discussions are confidential.
The source added that the world's No.5 steelmaker by output, will make a decision this week about whether to drop the plan to build a mill in Karnataka capable of producing 6 million tonnes of steel a year.
The source said POSCO would however proceed with another steel mill project worth $12 billion in the eastern state of Odisha, citing progress such as land acquisition. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
SHANGHAI, March 8 China stocks edged lower on Wednesday, as small-caps pulled back amid lingering concerns over tighter liquidity.
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct