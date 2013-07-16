July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corp

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 23, 2020

Coupon 1.8 pct

Issue price 99.603

Reoffer price 99.603

Yield 1.861 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 93.8bp

over the 3.0 pct July 04, 2020 DBR

Payment Date July 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Unicredit

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0954684972

