BRIEF-Gimv co-leads 43.5 million euros financing of Breath Therapeutics
March 8 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 23, 2025
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 50bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000HLB0Y97
DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) will target a resumption of dividend payments from 2019 after it reported a rise in full year pre-exceptional profits on Wednesday due to improved lending and writebacks of bad debts.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).