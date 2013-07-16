UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance B.V.
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG
Issue Amount 300 million Sterling
Maturity Date July 24, 2026
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.210
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT
Payment Date July 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs International &
HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN XS0954706023
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.