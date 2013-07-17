July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 19, 2019

Coupon 1.027 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.027 pct

Payment Date July 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000A1R07R1

Data supplied by International Insider.