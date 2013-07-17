MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have soft tone with U.S. stock futures down
DUBAI, March 6 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone on Monday with U.S. stock futures weak and in the absence of positive news within the region.
July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 19, 2019
Coupon 1.027 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.027 pct
Payment Date July 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000A1R07R1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, March 6 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone on Monday with U.S. stock futures weak and in the absence of positive news within the region.
* FY revenues grew 4.2 pct to 235.9 million Swiss francs ($233.96 million)
* Prime Concept entered into agency and advisory services agreement with Lian Xin