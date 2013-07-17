July 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank(EIB)

Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 24, 2020

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 43bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Svenska Handelsbanken

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.034 pct

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.