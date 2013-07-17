July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date July 23, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.31

Reoffer price 100.31

Yield 1.708 pct

ISIN DE000BLB2G09

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 23, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.89

Reoffer price 99.89

Yield 1.516 pct

ISIN DE000BLB2GZ1

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.