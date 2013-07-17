MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have soft tone with U.S. stock futures down
DUBAI, March 6 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone on Monday with U.S. stock futures weak and in the absence of positive news within the region.
July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date May 24, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.874
Reoffer price 99.874
Yield 1.027
Payment Date July 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000HLB0P80
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, March 6 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone on Monday with U.S. stock futures weak and in the absence of positive news within the region.
* FY revenues grew 4.2 pct to 235.9 million Swiss francs ($233.96 million)
* Prime Concept entered into agency and advisory services agreement with Lian Xin