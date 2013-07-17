July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banque Federative du Credit

Mutuel SA (BFCM)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 24, 2021

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.845

Reoffer price 99.845

Yield 2.649 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 2.5 pct

over the 110.7 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date July 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, SG CIB & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0954928783

Data supplied by International Insider.