MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have soft tone with U.S. stock futures down
DUBAI, March 6 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone on Monday with U.S. stock futures weak and in the absence of positive news within the region.
July 17 Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Issuer Gaz Capital SA
Borrower OJSC Gazprom
Issue Amount 900 million euro
Maturity Date July 25, 2018
Coupon 3.7 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.7 pct
Spread 262.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 317.3bp
over the 0.25 pct April 2018 OBL#166
Payment Date July 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank & JP Morgan
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0954912514
