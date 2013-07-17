July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Annington Immobilien

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date July 25, 2019

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.935

Reoffer price 99.935

Yield 3.137 pct

Spread 188 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1HNW52

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.