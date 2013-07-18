July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Unicredit SpA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 24, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 155bp
Issue price 99.901
Reoffer price 99.901
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 160bp
Payment Date July 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0955112528
