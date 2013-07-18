Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banco do Brasil SA
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date July 25, 2018
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.442
Reoffer yield 3.875 pct
Spread 283.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 337.2bp
Over the Bunds
Payment Date July 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BB Securities, Bradesco BBI, Deuctsche Bank, HSBC,
JP Morgan & Santander
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
