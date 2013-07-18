SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Philippines bounces back from early falls

By Sandhya Sampath March 6 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Monday, in line with Asian peers, as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month. Philippine shares came off early falls to close almost 1 percent higher with broad-based gains. They fell over Fed rate hike worries in early trade, but "sentiment sort of reversed" in the second half, said Victor Felix, an equity analyst with AB Capit