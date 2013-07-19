July 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Sumitomo Mitusi Banking Corp (SMBC)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 27, 2023
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.312
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.9bp
over Bund
Payment Date July 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank & SMBC Nikko
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.