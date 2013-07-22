July 22 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Facebook Inc has been quietly working for more than
two years on a project that is vital to expanding its base of
1.1 billion users: getting the social network onto the billions
of cheap, simple "feature phones" that have largely disappeared
in America and Europe but are still the norm in developing
countries like India and Brazil. ()
* As government investigators closed in on billionaire hedge
fund manager Steven Cohen in recent years, his defenders argued
that the unusual structure of his firm, SAC Capital Advisors,
shielded him from any illegal trading by his employees. However,
federal regulators made their case on Friday that Cohen was not
only aware of suspicious trading activity at SAC but
participated in it. ()
* Detroit's pension shortfall accounts for about $3.5
billion of the $18 billion in debts that led the city to file
for bankruptcy last week. How it handles this problem - of not
enough money set aside to pay the pensions it has promised its
workers - is being closely watched by other cities with fiscal
troubles. ()
* With freight trains as their caravans, manufacturers like
Hewlett-Packard Co are reviving an ancient way to ship
products made in China to markets in Western Europe. ()
* As another television programming blackout looms, this
time because of a high-stakes negotiation between the CBS Corp
and Time Warner Cable Inc, there is a new
wrinkle, courtesy of Aereo, the start-up that streams broadcast
TV via the Internet. ()