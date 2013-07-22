July 22 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Corporate battle lines are being drawn over the
congressional effort to overhaul the tax code, pitting giants
such as General Electric Co and Microsoft Corp
against each other as they maneuver to influence the debate. ()
* A series of disappointing economic reports in recent weeks
have dashed economists' hopes from earlier this year that the
United States was at last entering a phase of solid,
self-sustaining growth. ()
* J.P. Morgan Chase & Co is close to a roughly $410
million settlement of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
allegations that the company manipulated energy markets in
California and the Midwest, said people familiar with the
conversations. ()
* Detroit Mayor Dave Bing on Sunday left the door open for a
federal bailout after the city's bankruptcy filing, saying the
nation's response would "set a benchmark" for aiding other
struggling cities. ()
* U.S. securities regulators accused Steven Cohen of
ignoring "red flags" that should have alerted him to insider
trading at his hedge fund firm and moved to ban the billionaire
for life from the industry where he made his fortune. ()
* Headaches for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd keep
growing, as the U.K. government said that it would conduct a
review of the Chinese company and a former U.S. intelligence
official accused Huawei of spying for Beijing. ()
* U.S. military spending is likely to stabilize over the
next year, giving fresh clarity on the industry's future that
could help thaw mergers and acquisitions activity, Rockwell
Collins Chief Executive Clay Jones said. ()
* Senators of both parties are rejecting removal of
food-stamp funding from a multiyear farm bill, setting up a
clash with conservative House Republicans who want to pare back
federal nutrition programs that have grown steadily in recent
years. ()