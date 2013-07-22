July 22 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Chairman Edward Burkhardt of Montreal, Maine & Atlantic
whose train crashed in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, earlier this month
says the firm will stop leaving freight unattended on the main
track, even as he questioned the value of additional government
regulations. ()
* In the past four weeks, the S&P/TSX capped energy index,
which includes big names such as Cenovus Energy Inc,
Suncor Energy Inc and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
, has climbed 9 per cent as U.S. crude prices
approached, then rocketed above, $100 a barrel. ()(U.S.)
* Canada's two main railways are expected to show continued
profit strength in their quarterly earnings reports this week,
despite recent signs of sagging grain and coal traffic and
slightly lower container shipments. ()
* The federal Competition Tribunal is set to issue a
decision on Tuesday on whether rules imposed on merchants by the
credit card giants are too restrictive. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Slick television ads this year for the Harper government's
"economic action plan" appear to be inspiring a lot of inaction.
A key measure of the ads' impact is whether viewers check out
actionplan.gc.ca, the web portal created in 2009 to promote the
catch-all brand. But a survey of 2,003 adult Canadians completed
in April identified just three people who actually visited the
website. ()
* Canada's foreign affairs minister John Baird has spoken to
senior Palestinian and Israeli officials to offer his support in
efforts to bring the two sides back to the negotiating table. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* If Loblaw Companies Ltd successfully buys Shoppers
Drug Mart, it will not only inherit the pharmacy
retailer's vast network of stores - particularly key locations
in the hearts of Canada's urban centres - it will also benefit
from the advantages afforded by the owner-operators of those
stores: pharmacists. ()
* Apple Inc has scooped up nascent Toronto-based
startup Locationary in a deal that could help the tech giant
fine-tune its widely-panned mobile mapping service. ()