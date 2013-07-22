BRIEF-TIER REIT APPOINTS GREG WHYTE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
* TIER REIT INC - WITH APPOINTMENT, BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND TO EIGHT DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower German State of Berlin (Land Berlin)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date August 28, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 100.166
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Dekabank & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Berlin & Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000A1PGNM9
* Refers to off-market cash takeover offer by Mercantile Ofm Pty for all shares in mhm metals limited
* appointed Deemple Budhia, Rachel Dunne, Ivana Erceg Floerchinger and Simon Vodanovich, to NZ markets disciplinary tribunal (NZMDT) for three year term