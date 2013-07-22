July 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Caisse Centrale de Credit Immobilier de

France SA(3CIF)

Guarantor France

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 29, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 6bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 6bp

Payment Date July 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 150-1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.