THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The federal government said it will defend its new royal
succession law as the province of Quebec joins two Quebec
professors who are mounting a constitutional challenge. The
legal posturing, a harbinger of a potential constitutional spat,
erupted as Prince William's wife, Kate, gave birth to a boy, now
third in line to the British throne. ()
* The Canadian Broadcasting Corp has rejected an
advertisement criticizing the influence of the Conservative
government's budget bill over the public broadcaster. ()
* Developers are growing increasingly exasperated that they
get little or no credit for huge contributions they make to
everything from culture to parks to daycares in the Lower
Mainland - contributions increasingly required by area cities.
()
* Canadian National Railway Co is moving full-speed
ahead on transporting oil by rail - a key growth area of its
business - despite safety concerns raised by the recent deadly
rail crash in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canadian aerospace firms benefit most from $22 billion
worth of 'corporate welfare' handed out since 1961: report ()
* The charity at the centre of a political firestorm over
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau's public-speaking fees this past
spring has dropped its request for a refund. ()
* The Toronto District School Board may have to lay off up
to 200 teachers and cut hours for another 50 because of a new
retirement incentive agreed by the Ontario government during
teacher contract talks this spring. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The head of Canadian National Railway Co Claude
Mongeau urged federal lawmakers to wait until the investigation
is completed into the tragedy of Lac-Mégantic before they
consider new regulations on the industry. ()
* The mining earnings season kicks into full gear this week,
and investors and analysts are bracing themselves for a set of
painful second-quarter results. Writedowns, project deferrals
and plummeting profits will all be front-and-centre as the
miners try to make sense of one of the most turbulent quarters
they have faced in years. ()
* Intact Financial Corp became the first of what
may become a long line of firms disclosing losses from recent
floods in Calgary and Toronto and the Lac-Mégantic train
disaster. ()
* Hydro-Québec is taking the Newfoundland entity that runs
the Churchill Falls generating station to Quebec Superior Court
to assert its right to buy "virtually all the power and energy
produced" at the facility until 2041, it said Monday. ()