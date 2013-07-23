July 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The federal government said it will defend its new royal succession law as the province of Quebec joins two Quebec professors who are mounting a constitutional challenge. The legal posturing, a harbinger of a potential constitutional spat, erupted as Prince William's wife, Kate, gave birth to a boy, now third in line to the British throne.

* The Canadian Broadcasting Corp has rejected an advertisement criticizing the influence of the Conservative government's budget bill over the public broadcaster.

* Developers are growing increasingly exasperated that they get little or no credit for huge contributions they make to everything from culture to parks to daycares in the Lower Mainland - contributions increasingly required by area cities.

* Canadian National Railway Co is moving full-speed ahead on transporting oil by rail - a key growth area of its business - despite safety concerns raised by the recent deadly rail crash in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec.

* Canadian aerospace firms benefit most from $22 billion worth of 'corporate welfare' handed out since 1961: report

* The charity at the centre of a political firestorm over Liberal leader Justin Trudeau's public-speaking fees this past spring has dropped its request for a refund.

* The Toronto District School Board may have to lay off up to 200 teachers and cut hours for another 50 because of a new retirement incentive agreed by the Ontario government during teacher contract talks this spring.

* The head of Canadian National Railway Co Claude Mongeau urged federal lawmakers to wait until the investigation is completed into the tragedy of Lac-Mégantic before they consider new regulations on the industry.

* The mining earnings season kicks into full gear this week, and investors and analysts are bracing themselves for a set of painful second-quarter results. Writedowns, project deferrals and plummeting profits will all be front-and-centre as the miners try to make sense of one of the most turbulent quarters they have faced in years.

* Intact Financial Corp became the first of what may become a long line of firms disclosing losses from recent floods in Calgary and Toronto and the Lac-Mégantic train disaster.

* Hydro-Québec is taking the Newfoundland entity that runs the Churchill Falls generating station to Quebec Superior Court to assert its right to buy "virtually all the power and energy produced" at the facility until 2041, it said Monday.