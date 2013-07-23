BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
July 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 30, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.39
Spread 26 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING, Nord/LB & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Austria
ISIN AT000B049390
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings