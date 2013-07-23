July 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 30, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.39

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING, Nord/LB & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Austria

ISIN AT000B049390

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.