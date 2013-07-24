July 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 31, 2017

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price 99.378

Payment Date July 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0956262033

