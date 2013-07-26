UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday (July 25)
Borrower Prada Spa
Issue Amount 130 million euro
Maturity Date August 01, 2018
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.641
Reoffer price 99.641
Spread 165 basis points
Payment Date August 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0956934318
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources