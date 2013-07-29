Tencent's charge to day after day of record highs has
seen its performance diverge significantly from other Chinese
stocks listed in Hong Kong and correlations between the
two have fallen to their lowest in over a year.
** Talk of Alibaba's potential valuation,
forecast-beating results from Facebook and Tencent's
foray into mobile gaming has the Street excited.
** Stock is up 40% this year compared to the 3.5% decline
for the HSI and the 16% drop for H-shares.
** Part of the attraction is that Tencent has sidestepped
all the worries about China's slowdown that has hurt other
sectors like financials, materials and industrials.
** Tencent features prominently among the top holdings for
several China equity portfolios particularly among growth funds.
With more active users in China than the population of Brazil,
Tencent has certainly seen explosive growth in its home market.
** But valuations are lofty and the latest surge in shares
has come on relatively light volume suggesting the move is being
driven by retail and offshore investors simply adjusting
allocations as growth elsewhere slows.
** At twice the broader Hong Kong market's P/E multiple, a
low-volume ramp-up in share price as investors chase
uncorrelated growth should be a cause for worry.