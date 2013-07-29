BRIEF-Intiger Group updates on MOU with NAB financial planning
* Intiger group enters into a memorandum of understanding (mou) with National Australia Bank Financial Planning.
July 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 26, 2023
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 97.292
Payment Date August 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Zurcher Kantonalbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 350 million Swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0196878661
